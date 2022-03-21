Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT at $11.88

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 535,020 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 939,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,477,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 55,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,924,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

