Analysts Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Target Price at $169.55

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $829,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $518,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 273.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $311,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRTX traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,494. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $161.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.65.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

