Analyzing Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) & Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) and Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affirm and Atlanticus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 13.30 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -12.56 Atlanticus $748.06 million 1.20 $94.12 million $7.56 8.00

Atlanticus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlanticus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and Atlanticus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26% Atlanticus 23.78% 83.48% 12.20%

Risk and Volatility

Affirm has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanticus has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Atlanticus shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Atlanticus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Affirm and Atlanticus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 Atlanticus 0 0 2 0 3.00

Affirm presently has a consensus target price of $93.86, indicating a potential upside of 130.55%. Atlanticus has a consensus target price of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.06%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than Atlanticus.

Summary

Atlanticus beats Affirm on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Atlanticus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure. The Auto Finance segment offers purchases and services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here used car business. The company was founded by David G. Hanna in August 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

