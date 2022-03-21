Analyzing Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI – Get Rating) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Advaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Advaxis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardax and Advaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Advaxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advaxis has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,700.00%. Given Advaxis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advaxis is more favorable than Cardax.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and Advaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax N/A N/A N/A Advaxis N/A -41.43% -35.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardax and Advaxis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 0.99 -$5.06 million ($7.07) -0.09 Advaxis $3.24 million 5.62 -$17.86 million ($0.10) -1.25

Cardax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advaxis. Advaxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cardax has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advaxis has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advaxis beats Cardax on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardax (Get Rating)

Cardax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity. The company sells ZanthoSyn primarily through e-commerce and wholesale channels. It is also developing CDX-101, an astaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for cardiovascular inflammation and dyslipidemia, with a target indication of severe hypertriglyceridemia; and CDX-301, a zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for macular degeneration. Cardax, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Advaxis (Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

