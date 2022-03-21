Analyzing UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) and West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) and West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for UFP Industries and West Fraser Timber, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67 West Fraser Timber 0 0 5 1 3.17

UFP Industries currently has a consensus target price of $89.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. West Fraser Timber has a consensus target price of $134.93, suggesting a potential upside of 36.41%. Given West Fraser Timber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe West Fraser Timber is more favorable than UFP Industries.

Dividends

UFP Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. West Fraser Timber pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. UFP Industries pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Fraser Timber pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UFP Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. West Fraser Timber is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Industries and West Fraser Timber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Industries 6.20% 28.94% 17.07% West Fraser Timber 28.02% 39.91% 28.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UFP Industries and West Fraser Timber’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Industries $8.64 billion 0.64 $535.64 million $8.59 10.28 West Fraser Timber $10.52 billion 0.97 $2.95 billion $26.61 3.72

West Fraser Timber has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Industries. West Fraser Timber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of UFP Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of West Fraser Timber shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of UFP Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

West Fraser Timber beats UFP Industries on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products. This segment serves national home center retailers, and retail-oriented regional and contractor-oriented lumberyards under the ProWood, ProWood FR, Deckorators, UFP-Edge, Outdoor Essentials, Dimensions, and Handprint trademarks. The Industrial segment provides pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers and products that are used for packaging, shipping, and material handling applications, as well as various other protective packaging applications. The construction segment offers roof trusses, cut and shaped lumbers, plywood, oriented strand boards, and dimensional lumbers; and engineered wood components, including roof and floor trusses, wall panels, I-joists, and lumber packages, as well as distributes siding, electrical, and plumbing products to factory-built housing and recreational vehicle customers. This segment also engages in the manufacture of components; design, manufacture, and supply of wood forms and related products to set or form concrete for structures, such as parking garages, stadiums, and bridges, as well as provides farming services for builders. It also offers interior fixtures, millwork, and casework for retail, commercial, and other structures; and structural wood packaging, other packing materials, and original equipment manufacturer components for various industries. The company was formerly known as Universal Forest Products, Inc. and changed its name to UFP Industries, Inc. in April 2020. UFP Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. The firm operates through the following segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products, Pulp & Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products, and Corporate. The company was founded by Henry Holman Ketcham Jr, Samuel Kendall Ketcham, and William Peters Ketcham on January 28, 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

