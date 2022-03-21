Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,099,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth $43,311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 130.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at $24,117,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 38.7% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 832,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,273,342. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

