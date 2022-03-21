Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) & Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Critical Contrast

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Getty Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.80 N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty $155.41 million 8.52 $62.86 million $1.36 20.84

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Getty Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage and Getty Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67 Getty Realty 1 1 2 0 2.25

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Getty Realty has a consensus target price of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Getty Realty.

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Getty Realty pays out 120.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty 40.45% 8.94% 4.51%

Summary

Getty Realty beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero. Getty Realty was founded by Leo Liebowitz in 1955 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

