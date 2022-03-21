Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 24,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,644,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Allen Holding Inc. NY grew its holdings in Angi by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 783.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 641,026 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Angi by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 467,166 shares during the period. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

