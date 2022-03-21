Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $478.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.34 and a twelve month high of $482.15.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

