Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANTM opened at $478.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.58. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.34 and a twelve month high of $482.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

