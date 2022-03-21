Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

APRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,636. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

