Aptose Biosciences (APTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.22 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
