Aptose Biosciences (APTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.22 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.