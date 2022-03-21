Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Aramark alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.19 on Monday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

About Aramark (Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.