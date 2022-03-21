Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

ARQT stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $36.45.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,426 shares of company stock valued at $493,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,591,000 after buying an additional 1,095,707 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,809,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,504,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

