Argon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,164.00 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Argon has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $560,952.76 and approximately $65,164.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.48 or 0.07069304 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,057.06 or 0.99929950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041121 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,268,985 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

