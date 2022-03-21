Arion (ARION) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

Arion (ARION) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Arion has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $45,060.55 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.43 or 0.07068229 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,206.08 or 1.00521604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041287 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,702,736 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

