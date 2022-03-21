Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Boosted by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,806,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

NYSE AJG traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.37. 1,358,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,208. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

