ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT Lowered to SEK 305 at Citigroup

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from SEK 314 to SEK 305 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASAZY. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.75.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.