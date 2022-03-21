Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $905.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $909.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $897.12 and its 200-day moving average is $937.47. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

