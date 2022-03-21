Asset Dedication LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,755,000 after acquiring an additional 240,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,199,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

