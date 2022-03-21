Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $281.16 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

