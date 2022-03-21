Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Anthem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

ANTM stock opened at $478.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.79 and a 200-day moving average of $427.58. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.15.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.