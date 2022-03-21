Asset Dedication LLC Sells 240 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Prudential Financial by 367.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $115.23 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.64. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

