Asset Dedication LLC Sells 441 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77.

