Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will post $295.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.30 million and the highest is $312.96 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $284.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 304,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,588,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after acquiring an additional 61,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 496,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 225,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,568. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

