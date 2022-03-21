Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Athenex in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Athenex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative net margin of 166.68% and a negative return on equity of 85.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,983,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Athenex by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.