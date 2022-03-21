ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives $5.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

ATIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATIP opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

