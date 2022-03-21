Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

TEAM stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,333. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.83 and a 200-day moving average of $359.13. Atlassian has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after acquiring an additional 703,842 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $192,265,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

