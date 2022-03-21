ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial cut their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

ATN International stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $617.77 million, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.