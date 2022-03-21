AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $21,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $513,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,277. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

