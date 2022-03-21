AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,824 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.26. 188,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,915,523. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $166.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.