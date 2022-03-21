Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0222 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $114,838.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.94 or 0.07038962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,399.82 or 1.00281525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

