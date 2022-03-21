AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.28.

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

