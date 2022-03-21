Avinger (AVGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Avinger to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AVGR stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
