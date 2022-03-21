Avinger (AVGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Avinger to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AVGR stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avinger by 797.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avinger by 52,153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Avinger by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

