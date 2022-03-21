AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives €30.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €30.63 ($33.66).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.99 ($37.35) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.38) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($30.33) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of CS traded down €0.13 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €25.48 ($27.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,951,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($24.32) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($30.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of €26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.35.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

