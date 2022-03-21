Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $33.61

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.61, but opened at $34.50. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,558,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

