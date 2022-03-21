Ayro (AYRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AYRO opened at $1.35 on Monday. Ayro has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $49.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ayro in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ayro by 1,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ayro by 749.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 126,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ayro by 819.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

