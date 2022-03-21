Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.50.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average is $151.49. Balchem has a 12 month low of $119.37 and a 12 month high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

