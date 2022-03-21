bAlpha Price Tops $14.53 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $261,629.57 and $342,682.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.53 or 0.00035720 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

