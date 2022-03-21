Barclays Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $295.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PXD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $239.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $246.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,209,845. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

