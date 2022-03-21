Barclays Cuts H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to SEK 190

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from SEK 220 to SEK 190 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 180 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.50.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.97 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

