Barclays Lowers JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $9.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.11% from the stock’s current price.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. JOANN has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $501.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. JOANN’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 18.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in JOANN by 964.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 111,830 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

