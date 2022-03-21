Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE B opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.
About Barnes Group (Get Rating)
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.
