Barnwell Industries (BRN) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Barnwell Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries 35.15% 118.68% 31.10% Barnwell Industries Competitors -15.26% 4.05% 6.68%

This table compares Barnwell Industries and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $18.11 million $6.25 million 3.51 Barnwell Industries Competitors $8.39 billion $499.05 million 3.96

Barnwell Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Barnwell Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnwell Industries Competitors 2199 10825 15559 583 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 12.02%. Given Barnwell Industries’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barnwell Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries’ peers have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barnwell Industries peers beat Barnwell Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada. The Land Investment segment invests in land interest in Hawaii. The Contract Drilling segment provides well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii. The company was founded by Morton H. Kinzler in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

