Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$83.09 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
