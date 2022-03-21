Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Price Target Cut to €107.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from €111.00 ($121.98) to €107.00 ($117.58) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMWYY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

