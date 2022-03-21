Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Price Target Cut to €107.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from €111.00 ($121.98) to €107.00 ($117.58) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMWYY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

