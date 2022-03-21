Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,988 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2,958.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after buying an additional 923,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after buying an additional 777,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after buying an additional 649,943 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $76.58 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50.

