Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 67,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 759,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $80.22 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.64.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

