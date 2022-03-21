Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $512,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 297.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.46 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

