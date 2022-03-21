Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $118.83 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

